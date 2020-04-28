April 28 (UPI) -- Prince Harry filmed an introduction for a special new episode of Thomas & Friends.

The 35-year-old duke of Sussex appears in a royal-themed episode of the animated series that will air in honor of the show's 75th anniversary.

The episode, titled "Thomas and the Royal Engine," will follow Thomas and The Fat Controller as they help transport Queen Elizabeth II and a young Prince Charles. Rosamund Pike guest stars as the voice of Duchess, a new train engine that carries the royal family.

Harry is shown holding the Thomas and the Royal Engine book in a preview of the episode.

"This year, Thomas & Friends is celebrating 75 years of friendship and teamwork," he says in the clip. "The story starts late one afternoon on the island of Sodor..."

Harry recorded the introduction in January, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new place through his adventures," the prince said in a statement. "I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode."

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine will premiere May 1 on Netflix in the U.S. and May 2 on Milkshake! in the U.K. The episode runs 22 minutes and will see Thomas the Tank Engine travel to London for the first time.

Thomas & Friends is based on The Railway Series of books by Reverend Wilbert Awdry.