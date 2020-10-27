Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement in a post on both artists' Instagram pages. The singers have been dating since 2015.

Both Shelton and Stefani posted a photo in a loving kiss. Stefani's caption simply read, "Yes please." Shelton wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert. Stefani joined The Voice in 2014. Shelton had been a coach on NBC's music competition show since its inception in 2011. They confirmed their relationship in 2015 following Shelton's split from Lambert and the finalization of Stefani's divorce.

The artists have also collaborated on songs together, combining Shelton's country style with Stefani's rock n' roll. Duets include "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas," "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Shelton and Stefani have been spending 2020 together in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefani's sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, are with them.

They have been filming The Voice under COVID-19 safety protocols. Singers perform live, but there is no studio audience except for fans appearing remotely on screen.