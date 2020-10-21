Oct. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube star Desi Perkins is a new mom.

The 33-year-old beauty vlogger welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Steven Perkins, on Tuesday.

Perkins shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her newborn son's hand.

"My whole world," she captioned the post.

Perkins had posted a video from the hospital Tuesday morning.

"I was in pre-labor contractions for the last two and a half days, just crazy," she said. "And now, today's finally the day. I'm, like, crying because I'm so emotional. So excited."

Perkins and Steven Perkins married in 2012. Perkins announced her pregnancy in May after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

"PERKINS PRODUCE! Our best harvest yet," she wrote on Instagram. "Coming October 2020."

Perkins previously shared her fertility struggles on her YouTube channel.

"Our journey has been beyond difficult, but it's also been a blessing -- a blessing because we knew that sharing our journey could give anyone here thats struggling with infertility a moment to feel that they're not alone in this," she said in May.

Perkins has over 3.3 million YouTube subscribers. She posts a variety of lifestyle and makeup-related videos.