Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Below Deck Mediterranean stars Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier are facing off over the Season 5 room assignment drama.

Yawn, Ferrier and their co-stars discussed the contentious room changes during Part 1 of the Season 5 reunion Monday on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck Med follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Ferrier and Malia White clashed during Season 5 after White's boyfriend, Tom Checketts, joined the boat and the couple wanted to room together.

Checketts' arrival meant Ferrier would bunk with Christine "Bugsy" Drake, with whom she was having issues at the time. White went to Yawn with her request and subsequently reported Ferrier for having Valium. Ferrier was then fired.

On Monday, Yawn was asked why she didn't speak to Ferrier before acceding to White's request for the room change.

"Captains don't deal with room assignments. The first officer does. So the fact that it came to the bridge, it really irritated me," Yawn said.

"Hannah and Bugsy were working well together. If Hannah doesn't have a problem with Bugsy, what's wrong with the cabin change?" she added.

Yawn said the change was her "executive call." Ferrier challenged this and said Yawn put her in charge of room assignments. Yawn then said the decision would have fallen to White.

"Here's how I run a boat: If you frickin' people can't figure out your room assignments downstairs and it comes to the bridge, then that's a problem," Yawn said. "It's like, just sort it out. If you can't sort it out then I have to go, 'Just change the cabin, children.' Be adults!"

White chimed in, saying "there's no clear cut answer" in yachting.

"All of us were being precious," she said. "It was just one of those things, and it got blown so out of proportion."

Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran was also fired during Season 5 after his disappointing Las Vegas-themed dinner. Lorran said on WWHL earlier this month that his firing helped him grow as a chef.

Part 2 of the Season 5 finale airs Monday.