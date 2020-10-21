Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Legally Blonde 3 is coming in 2022.

MGM announced a May 2022 release date for the new Legally Blonde sequel in a tweet Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW," the post reads.

The film features Reese Witherspoon, who will reprise her role as Elle Woods and serve as a producer. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor will co-write the script.

Witherspoon played Elle, a sorority girl who attends Harvard Law School and becomes a lawyer, in the original Legally Blonde (2001) and its sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003). The actress confirmed plans for Legally Blonde 3 in a video in 2018.

Witherspoon said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 that the principals involved in Legally Blonde 3 were "meeting about" the project.

Witherspoon and the Legally Blonde cast, including Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson, reunited Tuesday during a virtual event. The stars reflected on the film's legacy ahead of its 20th anniversary.

"Of all the movies I've made there's one that comes up more than any other, and that is Legally Blonde," Witherspoon said. "I think it's because of Elle Woods. I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves. She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others."

"She's inspired me to really keep an open mind and always be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world. I think her spirit is something that we could all use a little bit more of right now," she added.

Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. She also recently starred in a Hulu adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel Little Fires Everywhere.