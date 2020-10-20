Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is giving a glimpse of his Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

The 22-year-old singer shared a trailer for the film Tuesday on Instagram.

In the preview, Mendes reflects on his process and his love of music.

"'I sing with no tension. My voice is strong and healthy.' I went through a big phase where I used to just write this over and over again," Mendes says while reading a journal.

"You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in. And it goes, 'Don't mess it up,'" he adds. "And about thirty seconds in, you go, 'Oh, yeah. I'm just a guy and I love music. Time to surrender.'"

In Wonder explores Mendes' rise to fame, the ups and downs of his 2019 world tour and the making of his new album Wonder. In the trailer, Mendes says the film shows he is just "a normal human."

"This isn't a story about a famous musician. This is a story about a guy growing up," he says.

The trailer also features glimpses of Mendes' girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello.

In Wonder is directed by Grant Singer and features Mendes, Andrew Gertler and Ben Winston as executive producers. Netflix also released first look photos for the film on Twitter.

FIRST LOOK - Shawn Mendes: In Wonder November 23 pic.twitter.com/PzPRM68EQA— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 20, 2020

Netflix released a poster for In Wonder earlier this month.

In Wonder premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix. Mendes will release Wonder, his fourth studio album, on Dec. 4.