Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon thinks Sharon Stone would make an "amazing" Samantha Jones.

Nixon, 54, and Stone, 62, discussed the possibility of Stone replacing Kim Cattrall as Samantha in future Sex and the City projects during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Cattrall played Samantha on the HBO series Sex and the City and in two Sex and the City films but said in 2018 that she will not return for a third movie. Fans have suggested Stone to replace Cattrall in the franchise.

On WWHL, Stone, who stars with Nixon in the new Netflix series Ratched, said she wasn't aware she had been suggested for the role.

"I did not hear about it, but anytime I could have an opportunity to work with Cynthia would be an honor to me," Stone said.

Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs in Sex and the City, embraced the idea but also suggested casting a woman of color in the fourth role.

"I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing," Nixon said. "Kim was incredibly great as Samantha. I think Sharon would totally make it her own."

"I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman, that maybe it would be a woman of color this time," she added. "I think that would be amazing as well."

Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. On WWHL in November, Davis shared two of her "fantasy" ideas for a Sex and the City 3.

Tuesday on WWHL, Stone also named her Casino co-star Robert De Niro as her best onscreen kiss.

Cattrall stars in the new Fox series Filthy Rich, which premiered this week. She discussed her character, Margaret Monreaux, at a recent Television Critics Association panel, saying Margaret's most interesting aspect is her faith.