Kelly Preston (R) and John Travolta arrive at a photocall for the film "Gotti" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 2018. Stars, including Russell Crowe and Maria Shriver, paid homage to Preston on social media following her death.

July 13 (UPI) -- Celebrities such as Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, Josh Gad and more paid tribute to Kelly Preston on social media following her death.

Preston died Sunday following a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed on Instagram.

The actress is known for starring in films such as Mischief, SpaceCamp, Secret Admirer, Twins, Jerry Maguire, From Dusk Till Dawn, Addicted to Love and For Love of the Game.

Preston is survived by Travolta, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Preston and Travolta's first child, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

"Kelly Preston. Can't remember where, but, met first in late '92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got the gig. I haven't seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P.," Crowe said on Twitter.

"Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength," Shriver tweeted.

"I'm in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP," Gad wrote on Twitter.

"I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films. For Love of The Game. We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn't have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I'll never forget that. Thank you Kelly," Daniel Dae Kim said on Twitter.

"I am so very sad to hear of my old friend @therealkellypreston passing. We had so much fun making #spacecamp all those many years ago. She was always full of love and light and Hawaiian breeziness. Kelly was so beautiful inside and out. Went way to young. #heartbroken for her whole family. #breastcancerawareness is so important. Hold each other close and let's keep fighting for a cure," Lea Thompson said on Instagram alongside photos from SpaceCamp.

"I just want to say that Secret Admirer was the movie that made me fall in love with Kelly Preston and Lori Laughlin. When I met her on set she was the loveliest woman ever. So kind. She kept her breast cancer private. I respect her for that. I'm crying right now for her family," Jillian Barberie said on Twitter.

"A beautiful lady. Inside and out. A crushing loss. Rest in Peace, Kelly Preston," Holly Robinson Peete said on Twitter.

"Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can't believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP," Chloe Bennet said on Twitter.

"Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston," Mia Farrow said on Twitter.

"#AddictedToLove is underrated subversive romantic comedy and #KellyPreston was great in it. In a year of loss in a myriad of ways, for all of us, I am sorry to hear she passed and am praying for those who knew and loved her, especially daughter and husband," Yvette Nicole Brown said on Twitter.