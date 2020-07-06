Actors Zach Braff (L) and Nick Cordero perform a song from the Broadway show "Bullets Over Broadway" at 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park in New York City on July 24, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Hollywood and Broadway stars including Zach Braff and Lin-Manuel Miranda have paid tribute to Nick Cordero following his death due to COVID-19.

Cordero died Sunday at age 41 after months of fighting the coronavirus disease. The Broadway star is known for starring in Rock of Ages, Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale the Musical. He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

"I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," Braff, who starred with Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway, wrote on Instagram with a photo of Cordero and his wife.

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."

"Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family," Miranda wrote on Twitter.

"RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard...so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels," actress Viola Davis added in a tweet.

"He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest in Peace dear Nick. We love you," singer Sara Bareilles, who penned the music and lyrics for Waitress, wrote on Instagram.

"My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to @amandakloots, Elvis & the entire family. RIP Nick," actor Josh Gad added in a tweet.

"I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family," Broadway star James M. Iglehart tweeted.