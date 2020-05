Rob Gronkowski attends the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. The NFL player turns 31 on May 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cate Blanchett attends the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. The actor turns 51 on May 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo