Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) will reunite with ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in Tampa. Gronkowski played nine seasons alongside Brady in New England before retiring after the 2018 season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade retired tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, reuniting the four-time All-Pro with star quarterback Tom Brady.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that New England will receive a fourth-round pick in this week's NFL Draft in exchange for Gronkowski and a seventh-round selection. The teams have yet to confirm the deal, but Gronkowski has passed his physical for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay was the only team that Gronkowski was willing to end his retirement to play for, according to ESPN. The five-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher, who turns 31 next month, has one year and a base salary of $9 million remaining on his current deal with the Patriots.

Gronkowski will honor his current contract, according to NFL Media, meaning he will play in 2020 on a one-year deal worth about $10 million.

"He tells me he feels fantastic, the best he's ever felt," Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said. "His weight's back up to 260. He passed his physical with flying colors today. He's just really excited about playing football again, and being in Florida is exciting for him.

"... Shortly after Tom Brady went to Tampa, Rob and I had a conversation that this is a situation that would be appealing to him. Obviously this was a deal that New England had to feel good about, Tampa had to feel good about. This wasn't just about Rob. All the parties involved had to be in agreement."

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on March 24, 2019, after playing nine seasons alongside Brady in New England. During his time with the Patriots, "Gronk" was one of the league's most colorful personalities and won three Super Bowl championships.

The Patriots selected Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Arizona. Since entering the league, he has recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 career regular-season games.

"I'm back. I always said when I have that feeling and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again," Gronkowski said in a text message to FOX Sports on Tuesday. "And I have that feeling. I'm ready."

Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers earlier in the off-season, will have multiple weapons to target this season following the acquisition of Gronkowski. Tampa Bay already has O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end along with Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.