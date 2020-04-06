Shirley Douglas has died at age 86. She is seen here with her son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, in Toronto in 2005. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Lolita and Dead Ringers actress Shirley Douglas has died of non-coronavirus-related pneumonia, her son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced. She was 86.

"My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life," Sutherland said in a statement Sunday.

"Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe."

The Canadian actress' credits include Shadow Lake, Woman Wanted, The Law of Enclosures and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Her son is a former teen idol who has most recently starred in the TV shows Designated Survivor and 24.

A vocal advocate for public healthcare, Douglas was married to actor Donald Sutherland from 1966-71. Together, they were the parents of Kiefer and his twin sister, Rachel.