April 4 (UPI) -- Singer Pink announced on Instagram she has recovered from the coronavirus and donated $1 million to organizations helping other people affected by the pandemic.

She gifted $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she wrote in her post Friday.

"This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she said. "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

The message accompanied a photo of Pink with her 3-year-old son, Jameson.

Mother and child were tested for the virus two weeks ago after they experienced symptoms.

Pink said she tested positive, but Jameson did not. They were both recently re-tested and were both negative.