J.B. Smoove attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26.

D.L. Hughley arrives for "An Evening with Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" in Los Angeles in 2006.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted a comedy fundraiser to provide protective equipment for essential workers in New York online Sunday night.

April 6 (UPI) -- Cedric the Entertainer and many of his funny friends performed Healing Through Comedy, a Def Comedy Jam fundraiser for essential workers, on Sunday night.

As of Monday morning, about $60,000 had been raised to provide protective equipment for essential workers in underserved communities in cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show's lineup included Chris Tucker, Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, D.L. Hughley, Luenell, JB Smoove, Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings and Affion Crockett.

The comedians performed remotely and were coordinated by video chat. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and Twitch.

"We aim to help those in need and connect people through laughter and positivity," a press release said.