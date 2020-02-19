Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Officials said at in inquest into Caroline Flack's death Wednesday that the former Love Island host hanged herself in her London home on Saturday.

The coroner's office ruled Flack's death a suicide, Variety reported. She was 40.

Chris Flack, Caroline's mother, released an unpublished Instagram post to the Eastern Daily Press, shedding light on Caroline's state of mind in recent weeks.

Chris said Caroline -- who was a awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton -- wrote the message but was advised not to share it.

"My whole world and future was swept from under my feet," Caroline said in the unpublished post, adding she takes "responsibility for what happened that night," but "was NOT a domestic abuser."

"So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words," Chris said. "Carrie was surrounded by love and friends, but this was just too much for her."

Burton's representative told CNN he would not comment at this time, but Burton said in a social media post during the weekend: "My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

He added: "I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart."