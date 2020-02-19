Feb. 19 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen's Game of Games for a fourth season.

The news was announced on Tuesday's edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, then confirmed by the network in a press release.

"I'm so excited. I love this show so much," DeGeneres said. "It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I'm sure you've seen it, but if you haven't, you've been missing out. We can't wait to get started on the next round of episodes."

The family program is a comedic game show that challenges contestants to play different games for a chance at a $100,000 cash prize.