Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Caroline Flack, former host of the British version of Love Island , has died, her family said Saturday. She was 40.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February," her survivors said in a statement to the BBC. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

No cause of death was specified, but the family's lawyer told Sky News Flack took her own life in her London home.

Also known for hosting The X Factor and winning Strictly Come Dancing, Flack was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, in December, E! News said.

Burton wrote on Instagram at the time of the incident: "I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life. ... Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."

Flack's friends mourned her death on social media.

"Caroline was so [expletive] fun. She had the best cackle of a laugh. She deserved so much better. She's gone far too soon. My heart goes out to her sister Jo and the family. You'll be so missed darlin, by so many," actor Chris O'Dowd tweeted.

"I hope all of you who attacked Caroline Flack even when her partner said he wanted no charges feel some sorrow today. This did not need to happen. This is devastating news!" singer Boy George wrote on Twitter.

"Caroline Flack you supported me always, you were so kind to me & my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak," model Zara Holland said.