Demi Moore (R) and Anthony Vaccarello attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ashton Kutcher said he makes a "conscious effort" to stay in touch with his former stepdaughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher has nothing but love for ex-wife Demi Moore's three daughters.

The 41-year-old actor said on Sunday's episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast that he's made a "conscious effort" to stay in touch with his former stepdaughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, since his divorce from Moore.

Kutcher and Moore split in 2011 after six years of marriage. Moore recalled the ups and downs of the marriage, including Kutcher's alleged infidelity, in her memoir, Inside Out, released in September.

Kutcher today isn't close to Moore, but voiced his love for Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

"We don't hang out," Kutcher said of Moore. "I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls."

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are Moore's daughters with her first husband, actor Bruce Willis.

"I love them. And I'm never going to stop loving them, right?" Kutcher said of the trio. "And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they're pursuing."

Kutcher reunited with Rumer Willis in Los Angeles in June following her stint on The Masked Singer. Rumer Willis previously said on The Howard Stern Show that Kutcher was one of her celebrity crushes before he became her stepfather.

"It was definitely weird for a minute but I have to commend him, he was a really great stepfather," she said.

Kutcher married Mila Kunis in 2015 and has two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, with the actress. He starred on the Netflix series The Ranch, which returned for an eighth and final season in January.