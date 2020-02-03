Feb. 3 (UPI) -- British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards.
The duke and duchess of Cambridge attended the awards show Sunday at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Guests were invited to "dress sustainably," which Middleton followed by re-wearing a dress she previously sported at a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia. The white Alexander McQueen gown features gold trim and floral embroidery.
William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), gave a speech during the ceremony. He addressed the lack of diversity among the BAFTA nominees, which were all white actors in the top four categories.
"Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world, we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors, and technicians: Men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities, enriching our lives through film," William said. "Yet, in 2020 and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process. That simply cannot be right in this day and age."
American actor Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the title character in Joker, went farther in his acceptance speech, calling on the industry to dismantle a "system of oppression."
William and Middleton laughed off jokes during Brad Pitt's acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt's co-star Margot Robbie read Pitt's speech for him in his absence.
"He starts by saying, 'Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!'" Robbie said, reading Pitt's joke about Brexit. "'Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.'"
Pitt also poked fun at the news William's brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, are stepping away from the royal family and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.
"Oh, and he says that he is going to name this 'Harry,' because he's really excited about bringing it back to the [United] States with him," Robbie said.
William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave the prince a new title and role last week following Harry and Markle's decision. William is second in line to the throne, after his father, Prince Charles, and has three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, with Middleton.
Moments from the 2020 BAFTA red carpet
Renee Zellweger won Best Actress
for her role in "Judy." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor for his role in "Joker." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Jonathan Pryce was nominated
for Best Actor for his role in "The Two Popes." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Scarlett Johansson was nominated for Best Actress and Supporting Actress awards. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in "Bombshell." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Florence Pugh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Little Women." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Adam Driver was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Little Women." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Taron Egerton was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Rocketman." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Robert DeNiro of "The Irishman." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Rebel Wilson of "Jojo Rabbit." The film was nominated for six awards and took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for both her roles in "Bombshell" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
British royalties Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Gillian Anderson of "The Crown." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Producer David Furnish of "Rocketman." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Daisy Ridley of "Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Coleman of "The Crown" and "The Favourite." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Naomie Harris of "Moonlight." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Director Todd Phillips of "Joker." The film was led the show with 11 nominations. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Director Quentin Tarantino of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." the film was nominated for 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Al Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Irishman." The film was nominated for 10 awards. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Alice Eve of "Bombshell." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Zoe Kravitz of "Big Little Lies." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Lily Rose Depp of "The King." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Rooney Mara of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Hugh Grant of "Love, Actually." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo