Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne performed a Lenny Kravitz song while competing as the Robot on The Masked Singer.

The 37-year-old rapper was the first contestant to be unmasked during the show's Season 3 premiere, which aired Sunday after Super Bowl LIV.

Lil Wayne performed Kravitz's song "Are You Gonna Go My Way" while dressed in an elaborate robot costume. He competed against the White Tiger, Turtle, Llama, Miss Monster and Kangaroo.

The Robot was ultimately chosen for elimination. The Masked Singer judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judge Jamie Foxx, guessed the robot was snowboarder Shaun White or actor Johnny Knoxville.

After taking off his robot mask, Lil Wayne said he chose the costume for his kids. The rapper has four children, daughter Reginae and sons Dwayne, Neal and Kameron.

"So when my kids watch the show with me I know they're gonna like the robot costume," he said.

Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan, Taco and T-Rex have yet to compete in the season.

The Masked Singer premiered on Fox in January 2019. The series is based on the South Korean show King of Mask Singer, and has previously featured Donny Osmond, Gladys Knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams and other celebrities as contestants. T-Pain won Season 1, while Wayne Brady won Season 2.

Fox ordered the spinoff The Masked Dancer in January. The show, produced by Ellen DeGeneres, will feature celebrities performing dances in elaborate costumes.