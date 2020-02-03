Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Milla Jovovich is a mom of three.

The 44-year-old actress, model and singer welcomed a baby girl, Osian, with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, over the weekend.

Jovovich and Anderson have two other daughters, Ever Gabo, 12, and Dashiel Edan, 4. Ever shared news of Osian's birth in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Welcoming Baby! Welcome to the world my little sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water!) We love you!!!" Ever, an aspiring model, wrote.

Actress Violet McGraw, photographer Mario Sorrenti and model Sasha Pivovarova were among those to congratulate the family in the comments.

"Congratulations you guys!!!! #bestfamily," McGraw wrote.

"So precious!!! Welcome to the World Little one!! You are so loved," Pivovarova said.

Jovovich had said in a post Saturday that she was preparing to go to the hospital.

"Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It's funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I'm actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!" she wrote.

Jovovich had announced her pregnancy in August. She previously went public about having an "emergency abortion" at four and a half months pregnant in 2017.

"I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through," Jovovich said.

Jovovich shared her story in response to the state of Georgia passing stricter abortion laws.

Jovovich most recently starred in the Hellboy reboot featuring David Harbour. She will star in the upcoming movie Monster Hunter, directed by Anderson.