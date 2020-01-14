Jennifer Lopez said she was offered Diane Lane's Oscar-nominated role in the movie "Unfaithful." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says she regrets turning down the 2002 film Unfaithful.

The 50-year-old singer and actress said in an interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday that she was offered Diane Lane's Oscar-nominated role in the movie.

Unfaithful, directed by Adrian Lyne, ultimately starred Lane and Richard Gere. The film follows a couple whose marriage goes awry after the wife (Lane) has an affair with a stranger.

"There was a movie called Unfaithful. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn't all the way there. I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn't," Lopez said.

Lane was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Connie Sumner in the film.

"Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that... I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do," Lopez said.

Lopez most recently starred in the movie Hustlers, which opened in theaters in September. Lopez was nominated at the Golden Globes this month for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Ramona.

"It was the first time I got to play a character who was unapologetically out for herself and kind of bad, actually taken over by greed," Lopez said of Ramona. "She was so many different things. The best mom to this little girl, a best friend, and then a total savage. That was really new for me."

Lopez voiced her love for acting, saying she has never really considered giving it up.

"I always felt like this is what I wanted to do. It was this or nothing. There was not really an option for me. It's just what I love," she said.

Lopez will star in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. She will also perform during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in February.