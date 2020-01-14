Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Tim Allen says there's "nothing not like" about his Toy Story 4 co-star Keanu Reeves.

The 66-year-old actor discussed Reeves, 55, during an interview Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Allen and Reeves voice Buzz Lightyear and Duke Caboom, respectively, in Toy Story 4, which opened in theaters in June. Allen jokingly said the movie had "too much of Keanu Reeves."

"That Caboom character was pretty funny, right? I didn't like that. He was cooler than Buzz at one point," he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Allen recalled how he and Reeves attended the Toy Story 4 premiere together. While at the event, Allen and Reeves discussed Reeves' titular role in the John Wick movies, a retired hitman.

"He shows up and I'd just finished [John] Wick 3. 700 murders in a minute. I've never seen more murders. He calls it a 'ballet of violence.' What does that mean?" Allen said.

Allen pitched his idea for how a villain might take out Wick.

"I go into this whole thing, 'Hey, Keanu. Here's what I would do if I was in the movie, if I was one of the villains. I'd say, 'Hey, look. Let's keep him out of enclosed spaces,'" Allen recalled. "'What I would do, is I'd wait until you come out of your house, because you have a little dog that you walk. I'd be across the street with a big rifle and I'd just pick you off coming out of the house.'"

"He doesn't even blink," he said of Reeves. "He goes, 'Wick would know you were there.'"

Allen ended by praising Reeves.

"He's the nicest guy in the world, which I hate. Nothing not to like about him," he said.

Reeves will return as Wick in John Wick 4, which opens in theaters in 2021. The actor said in the May issue of GQ that he will continue to star in John Wick films as long as there is a demand.

"As far as my legs can take me," he said. "As far as the audience wants to go."

Allen plays Mike Baxter on the Fox series Last Man Standing, which premiered an eighth season this month.