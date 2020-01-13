Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Keke Wyatt is a mom of 10.

The 37-year-old R&B singer announced in an Instagram post Sunday that she welcomed a baby boy, Ke'Riah, with her husband, Zackariah Darring, last week.

Wyatt shared a nude pregnancy photo alongside a picture of her newborn son.

"My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke'Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood," she captioned the post.

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes, WAGS Atlanta star Kiera Douglas, and singer and television personality Trina Braxton were among those to congratulate Wyatt in the comments.

"Congrats," Leakes wrote, adding two heart-eyes emojis.

"Congratulations!!!!" Braxton added.

Wyatt has nine other children from her previous marriages to Rahmat Morton and Michael Ford. She announced in October that she was expecting with Darring, whom she married in 2018.

"My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family," Wyatt said on Instagram.

Wyatt is known for the singles "Used to Love," "Put Your Hands on Me," "Ghetto Rose," "Fall in Love" and "Summertime." She released the album Keke Covers in 2017.