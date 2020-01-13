Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Columbian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA have teamed up on a new song.

The pair released the single "Me Gusta" Sunday night, as Shakira announced on Twitter.

"YA DISPONIBLE!!! OUT NOW!!! Me Gusta," she wrote. "El nuevo sencillo / The new single Shakira & @Anuel_2bleA."

"Me Gusta" is an upbeat reggaeton trap song. Shakira and Anuel AA sing as a couple who are in love but have lost their initial spark.

"Me Gusta" is Shakira's first new single since "Tutu (Remix)" with Camilo and Pedro Capó, released in October. She released her 11th studio album, El Dorado, in 2017.

HBO announced last week that Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, a new special about Shakira's El Dorado tour, will premiere Jan. 31. The special was filmed at one of Shakira's sold-out shows in Los Angeles.

In addition, Shakira will perform during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Feb. 2 in Miami, Fla. Jennifer Lopez will co-headline the show, and said on CBS Sunday Morning in December that she and Shakira will perform their own sets but team up at some point.

"We're gonna do something together, for sure," Lopez said. "We haven't gotten there yet. We both just started kind of rehearsing our own songs for right now."

Anuel AA, born Emmanuel Santiago, last released the single "Aventura" with Lunay and Ozuna in October. He released his debut studio album, Real Hasta la Muerte, in 2018.