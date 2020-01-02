'Orange is the New Black' alum Danielle Brooks engaged

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks is engaged to be married.

The 30-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday on New Year's Eve that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Dennis Gellin.

Brooks shared a photo and video of herself dancing with Gellin at what appears to be a wedding. Brooks' engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!" she captioned the post. "So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end."

Actresses Susan Kelechi Watson, Niecy Nash and Nafessa Williams were among those to congratulate Brooks in the comments.

"Ayyyyyyye! I know the feelin," Watson wrote. "Blessings to u and ur fianceeeee!"

"Congrats beautiful," Williams added.

Brooks gave birth to her first child with Gellin, a baby girl, in November. She documented her pregnancy journey in the Netflix Family series A Little Bit Pregnant. Gellin appeared in an episode where he was hooked up to a machine that simulated contractions.

"This one is for the dads/partners," Brooks wrote on Instagram. "Everything you need to know and then some. What's the some? Oh just the fact we put my partner on a simulation machine so he could feel what a contraction might feel like!!"

Brooks played Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange is the New Black, which ended in July after seven season on Netflix. She will appear in the new film All the Little Things We Kill.