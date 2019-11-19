'OITNB' alum Danielle Brooks gives birth to daughter

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks is a new mom.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram Monday after welcoming her first child, a baby girl.

Brooks posted a black-and-white photo of her daughter, who has a full head of hair. She did not share the newborn's name.

"11.16.19," Brooks wrote, adding two hearts and an infinity sign emoji. "She's perfect."

Brooks' former Orange is the New Black co-stars Laverne Cox and Emma Myles and actresses Chrissy Metz and Carla R. Stuart were among those to congratulate Brooks in the comments.

"Omg. Congratulations darling. You're a mommy," Cox wrote.

"Congraaaaaaatulaaaations! What a sweet angel!" Metz said.

Brooks announced her pregnancy in July. She posted a photo with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day in February, but has not shared her partner's name.

Brooks documented her pregnancy journey on the Netflix Family series A Little Bit Pregnant. She and her partner attended a labor and delivery class in August to prepare for their baby girl's birth.

"Thank you @jessicasmalls for the introduction to @blairandbloom," Brooks wrote on Instagram at the time. "Steffanii was an incredible instructor and walked me and my partner through everything we needed to know for upcoming labor and delivery."

Brooks played Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange is the New Black, which premiered its seventh and final season on Netflix in July. Brooks will appear in the new films All the Little Things We Kill and The Public's Much Ado About Nothing.