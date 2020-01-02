'90 Day Fiance' couple Loren, Alexei expecting baby boy

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couple Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are going to be parents to a baby boy.

Loren, 31, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she's expecting a son with Alexei.

Loren and Alexei shared the news at a party with family and friends. Loren posted a slideshow of photos, including a picture of her using a popper that spouted blue confetti.

"Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!" she wrote. "We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn't have it any other way! And we just can't wait to meet our son this May!"

Alexei posted the same photos on his own account.

"Loren was I bit shocked but I knew it," he wrote.

Loren told People she and Alexei are "beyond excited" to welcome their baby boy in the spring.

"He is just so loved already by so many!" the expectant mom said.

"They say there is no bond stronger than the one between a mom and her son, so the fact that I'm getting a mommy's boy has me over the moon, and the fact that Alex has a new fishing buddy and a mini-him, if you will, has him very excited!" she added.

Loren and Alexei announced in October that they are expecting.

"We're so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way! For those of you saying I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!" Loren said at the time.

Loren and Alexei, who is originally from Ukraine, met in Israel in 2013, and married in September 2015. The couple starred in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC series that follows couples where one partner is seeking a K-1 visa.