Katy Perry shares 'spiritual journey' with Orlando Bloom

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is sharing details about her "spiritual journey" with Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old singer discussed her "challenging" but rewarding partnership with Bloom, and actor and her fiancé, in the January issue of Vogue India.

Perry, born Katheryn Hudson, said Bloom has supported her throughout her ups and downs and shares her desire to find balance.

"I've gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance -- Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own," Perry said.

"He's an anchor that holds me down, and he's very real," she added of Bloom. "He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

Perry said she and Bloom share a deep connection that transcends the dating she did in her 20s.

"Love is different from dating. You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone," she said.

Perry said she and Bloom hold each other accountable and encourage each other to be their best selves.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable," Perry said.

"I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself," she added. "It's like a never-ending cleanse."

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February after dating on and off since 2016. Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013 and has an 8-year-old son, Flynn Christopher, with the model.

Perry described Bloom as "the kindest soul" in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.

"He's the kindest man I've ever met and he shows up and he is such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically," she said.

Perry most recently released the single "Harleys in Hawaii" in October. Her most recent album, Witness, debuted in June 2017.