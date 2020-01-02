Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to be married.

The 39-year-old actor proposed to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco, Wednesday on New Year's Day.

Valderrama shared a photo of his proposal and a picture of Pacheco's engagement ring Wednesday night on Instagram.

"'It's just us now' 01-01-2020," he captioned the post.

Pacheco shared the same photos on her own account.

Singer Kevin Jonas, actresses Katheryn Winnick and Diona Reasonover, and television personalities Maria Menounos and Olivia Pierson were among those to congratulate Valderrama and Pacheco in the comments.

"Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!!" Menounos wrote.

"Omg congrats Wil!!!" Pierson added.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first linked in April and attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding together in June. Valderrama shared a slideshow of photos in December from his Thanksgiving celebration in November with Pacheco and their family and friends.

"#TBT to one of the most beautiful #thanksgiving dinners I've ever had... so much to be thankful for. Thank you to my amazing lady, you completely redefined the night.. your from scratch game is strong.. haha," he captioned the post.

Valderrama previously dated singer Demi Lovato for six years. The pair split in June 2016.

Valderrama is known for playing Fez on That '70s Show, Don Carlos Madrigal on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and Nicolas "Nick" Torres on NCIS. NCIS is in its 17th season on CBS.