Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks is returning to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Brooks, 30, will host A Little Bit Pregnant, a new Netflix Family series about pregnancy and motherhood.

"Our girl @thedanieb is here to get real," Netflix tweeted. "We're launching a new social series on pregnancy, childbirth, and all things new motherhood - #ALittleBitPregnant coming soon!"

Brooks, who is expecting her first child, said in a promo for the show that she will speak to doulas, midwives and other experts.

"We're going to answer all of your questions," she says in the clip.

The preview shows Brooks attending her baby shower with her partner, whose identity she has not shared. Dancers shower the couple with pink confetti, signifying they are expecting a baby girl.

A Little Bit Pregnant is a four-part series that will be available on Netflix's YouTube channel and the Netflix Family social media accounts. The show will debunk common pregnancy misconceptions, explore the postpartum experience and also offer advice for dads-to-be.

Brooks announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July, telling fans she was "so elated" to share the news.

"So happy to announce I'm preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good!" she said at the time.

Brooks played Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange is the New Black, which ended in July after seven seasons on Netflix.