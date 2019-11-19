Rosie O'Donnell 'hoping for the best' amid split rumors

Rosie O'Donnell speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., in 2017. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell says she's "hoping for the best" when it comes to her future with her fiancée.

The 57-year-old television personality addressed reports that she and Elizabeth Rooney have ended their engagement in an interview Monday with Extra.

O'Donnell was attending an event for her non-profit Rosie's Theater Kids when she gave the update on her relationship status.

"We are still figuring things out -- it's hard in the public light," O'Donnell said. "It's hard for a person who is a normal person in a normal job. I'm kind of used to it.

"We are trying to figure it out," she added. "I am a hopeful person and I am hoping for the best."

O'Donnell shared similar sentiments in an interview with Us Weekly on the red carpet.

"We're trying to work out what's going on," she said. "[Rooney's] a police officer and she's young and there's a lot of attention on [us]. We're just taking it slow."

O'Donnell attended the event with her children Blake Christopher, 19, and Vivienne Rose, 16, in Rooney's absence. She is also parent to Parker Jaren, 24, Chelsea Belle, 22, and Dakota, 6.

Radar Online said in October that O'Donnell and Rooney have called it quits.

O'Donnell had announced her engagement to Rooney, a mounted police officer and army veteran who is 23 years her junior, in October 2018.

"I think she's a wonderful woman," she said at the time. "She's very much an equal, she's very much her own person and loves what she does. She's a pretty unbelievable young woman."

O'Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds. Rounds died of an apparent suicide in September 2017.