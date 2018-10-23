Rosie O'Donnell's rep confirmed the television personality is engaged to Elizabeth Rooney. File Photo by Justin Alt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell is engaged to be married.

The 56-year-old actress' rep confirmed Monday to The Hollywood Reporter that O'Donnell is engaged to police officer Elizabeth Rooney after a year of dating.

O'Donnell and Rooney sparked engagement rumors this month after Rooney updated her Instagram bio to include the initial "R" and a diamond ring emoji. Rooney has since removed the info, but shared a photo of her engagement ring Monday.

"Y E S," she captioned the post.

O'Donnell told People she and Rooney plan to have a long engagement. The couple have been dating long-distance since they went public with their relationship in November.

"It's been great. I think she's a wonderful woman," O'Donnell said.

"She's very much an equal, she's very much her own person and loves what she does. She's a pretty unbelievable young woman," she added of Rooney, a mounted police officer and army veteran 23 years her junior.

O'Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds, who died of an apparent suicide in September 2017. She is parent to four children, Parker, Chelsea, Blake and Vivienne, with Carpenter and daughter Dakota with Rounds.