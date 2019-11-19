Nov. 19 (UPI) -- James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, are feeling "devastated" in the wake of a miscarriage.

The 42-year-old actor reflected on the experience in an Instagram post Monday after going public about Kimberly Van Der Beek's miscarriage on Dancing with the Stars.

Van Der Beek shared a photo of Kimberly Van Der Beek cuddling their 9-year-old daughter, Olivia. The couple are also parents to Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 16 months.

"Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That's how we're feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life," Van Der Beek wrote.

"We've been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she's now recovering, but we've only just begun unpacking the layers of this one," he said.

Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek had announced in October they were expecting their sixth child. Van Der Beek thanked the couple's friends and co-workers for their support in his post.

"Thank you to all our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time," he said. "As many of you have said, 'There are no words...' and it's true. Which is why in a time like this it's enough to know that you're there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today."

Dancing with the Stars alums Sean Spicer and Rumer Willis and actresses Busy Philipps and Jenna Dewan were among those to voice their support for the Van Der Beeks in the comments.

"Sending your whole tribe so much love and light and healing," Willis wrote.

"Sending you so much love," Philipps, who starred with Van Der Beek on Dawson's Creek, said.

Van Der Beek shared news of Kimberly Van Der Beek's miscarriage during Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

"My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby," the actor said on the show.

"You never know why these things happen, that's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation," he added. "It makes you more human."

Van Der Beek and his dancing partner, Emma Slater, performed a foxtrot to the Hozier song "Take Me to Church." Van Der Beek was eliminated from the ABC reality competition.