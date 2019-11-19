Willow Palin gives birth to twin girls: 'We are so in love'

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Willow Palin is a new mom.

Palin, 25, took to Instagram Monday after welcoming twin daughters, Banks and Blaise, with her husband, Ricky Bailey.

Palin shared a photo of her baby girls sleeping on a pink blanket. The pair wear matching pink onesies and striped caps.

"Banks and Blaise... we are so in love with you girls," Palin captioned the post.

Palin's mom, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, left several heart emojis in the comments.

Palin had posted a baby bump photo Saturday at 36 weeks pregnant.

"So thankful to be able to carry our girls this far," she wrote. "36 weeks and counting! #twinpregnancy."

Sarah Palin expressed her excitement in the caption.

"Holy love bugs!! I can't wait, little mama! #X2 And then there were four."

Palin announced her pregnancy in May. She mentioned her baby girls while celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Bailey in a post in September.

"Happy One Year to us @rickyb901!! This first year of marriage has been so amazing (and so dang busy), I can't wait to add our beautiful baby girls into this life of ours," Palin wrote. "Thank you for always being my rock, my biggest supporter and my best friend. I love you more than words."

Palin is the third child and second-eldest daughter of Sarah Palin and Todd Palin. Her sister Bristol Palin went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Janson Moore, this week following her split from Dakota Meyer.