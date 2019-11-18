Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, wife Lauren talk about miscarriage

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are going public about Lauren's miscarriage.

The couple discussed the "heart-wrenching" experience during a joint interview Monday on Strahan, Sara & Keke on Good Morning America.

Lauren Sorrentino said she conceived the night Sorrentino returned home from prison in September but had a miscarriage a few weeks later.

"The night he came home, we actually conceived. And then about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried," Lauren Sorrentino said.

"It was heart-wrenching. When we found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years, and that it was our time and our blessing," she added.

Lauren Sorrentino decided to share her story to support others who have experienced miscarriages and to start healing.

"It was hard. It was really difficult," Lauren Sorrentino said. "We share so much of our life and we've already shared so many negative things that we've gone through, that I didn't want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest, so I can kind of heal through the process."

Sorrentino shared a photo with Lauren Sorrentino from the Good Morning America set Monday on Instagram. His Jersey Shore co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was among those to voice their love and support for the couple in the comments.

"love you both," Polizzi wrote, adding two heart emojis.

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore and now stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The series co-stars Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.