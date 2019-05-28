May 28 (UPI) -- Willow Palin, the 24-year-old daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, has announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins with her husband Ricky Bailey.

"rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO babies into this world!" Willow said on Monday alongside a photo of an ultrasound and a sign that reads "And then there were four."

"Baby Bailey's arriving December 2019 #twins," she continued. The photo also included two baby-sized shirts on the side.

The twins will be Willow's first children. She tied the knot with Bailey in October during a ceremony in Alaska after Bailey had proposed in December 2017.