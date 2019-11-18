Bristol Palin, boyfriend Janson Moore go Instagram official

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Bristol Palin and her boyfriend, Janson Moore, have made their relationship Instagram official.

Palin, 29, confirmed they're dating by sharing a photo with the Texas A&M alum online.

The picture shows Palin and Moore, a former Texas A&M quarterback, at an Aggies football game. The couple both wear Texas A&M gear and ripped jeans.

Palin captioned the photo with a heart-eyes emoji. Her mom, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, and television personality Lindsie Chrisley both left comments.

"Okeyyyyy!" Sarah Palin wrote, adding a football emoji.

"Okeyyyyy!" Chrisley said, adding two heart-eyes emojis.

Moore shared the same picture on his own account and captioned the post with "James 1:17." The Bible verse reads "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with who is no variableness, neither shadow of turning," according to the King James Version.

Moore is Palin's first public relationship since her split from her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin and Meyer called it quits in January 2018 after less than two years of marriage.

Palin and Meyer are parents to two daughters, Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2. Meyer said in October 2018 that he found out about Sailor's birth on Twitter because Palin didn't invite him to the delivery.

"For Bristol to state that Sailor didn't have a dad is laughable -- what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father," he said. "I can promise you this: Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad."

Palin has appeared on the shows Dancing with the Stars, Sarah Palin's Alaska and Teen Mom OG. She is also parent to son Tripp, 10, with Levi Johnston.