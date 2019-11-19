Happening Now
Watch live: Officials Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams testify in impeachment hearing
Trending

Trending Stories

James Van Der Beek eliminated in 'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals
James Van Der Beek eliminated in 'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals
Kylie Jenner sells $600M stake in cosmetics company
Kylie Jenner sells $600M stake in cosmetics company
Taylor Swift allowed to perform old songs at American Music Awards
Taylor Swift allowed to perform old songs at American Music Awards
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, wife Lauren talk about miscarriage
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, wife Lauren talk about miscarriage
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed for Season 2
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed for Season 2

Photo Gallery

 
9/11 Memorial & Museum's 'Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden' preview
9/11 Memorial & Museum's 'Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden' preview

Latest News

Rosie O'Donnell 'hoping for the best' amid split rumors
Impeachment: Adviser says Trump call with Ukraine leader 'inappropriate'
Police break up largest synthetic drug lab in Russia
Family spends 153 days creating world's largest handwritten Bible
Henry Cavill was called 'chubby' at James Bond audition
 
Back to Article
/