Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Mad About You stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are sharing details about the show's upcoming reunion.

The 56-year-old actress and 63-year-old actor said on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that starting work on the revival was a "psychedelic" experience.

Hunt and Reiser play married couple Jamie "James" Buchman and Paul Buchman on Mad About You, which originally had a seven-season run on NBC from 1992 to 1999. The show will return as a limited series revival on Spectrum Originals.

"I think the thing that made us say yes is that someone did the math and our daughter would be leaving home right now," Hunt said, referencing her and Reiser's onscreen daughter, Mabel. "We thought, 'We could write 12 shows about that.' Paul just went through empty nest, I'm about to go through it, so we knew there'd be 12 stories in there somehow."

"It also kind of felt it really paralleled what we did the original time," Reiser added. "The kick off to that show was we just got married and now you realize there's two knuckleheads, just you two in a room. We realized once the kid leaves, we're back to that, except we're older."

Hunt said it was initially mind-blowing to be back on the Mad About You set.

"The day that we got everybody together to do a table read was pretty psychedelic. It was like time travel," she said. "When we started rehearsing, the weird thing became how not weird it felt."

Hunt, Reiser and DeGeneres recalled how DeGeneres guest starred as caterer-turned-nanny Nancy Bloom in the Season 6 finale.

"I don't remember it still, even looking at it," DeGeneres said after playing a clip of her appearance.

Hunt and Reiser started work on the Mad About You revival in October following Hunt's car crash and hospitalization.

The Mad About You revival premieres Wednesday on Spectrum Originals. Abby Quinn will play Mabel in the revival.