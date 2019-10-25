Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Helen Hunt is "back at work" in the wake of her scary car crash.

The 56-year-old actress shared a photo Thursday from the set of the Mad About You revival following her hospitalization this month.

The picture shows Hunt with her Mad About You co-star Paul Reiser. The pair are all smiles as they pose in what appears to be a restaurant.

"Back at work," Hunt captioned the post, adding a praying hands emoji.

Actresses Tracie Thoms, Mindy Cohn and Merrin Dungey were among those to voice relief in the comments.

"Thank GOD!!!" Thoms wrote.

"best news," Cohn added.

Hunt was taken to the hospital Oct. 16 following a car crash in Los Angeles. She was riding in the back seat of an SUV that was T-boned by another car in an intersection and flipped onto its side.

Hunt's rep said at the time that the actress was shaken but did not suffer any major injuries.

Hunt plays Jamie Buchman on Mad About You, which originally had a seven-season run on NBC from 1992 to 1999. The show's limited series revival will premiere Nov. 20 on Spectrum Originals.