'Fortnite': Stormtroopers arrive in new 'Star Wars' crossover

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Imperial Stormtroopers have invaded Fortnite in a new Star Wars crossover with the online multiplayer shooter.

The crossover allows Fortnite players to purchase an Imperial Stormtrooper skin from the in-game store for 1500 V-Bucks.

The skin, which resembles the Stormtrooper look from 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope, will only be available for purchase until Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Fortnite released a cinematic trailer on Friday of a group of Imperial Stormtroopers arriving onto the game's island map and discovering a group of armed Fortnite characters.

Players can also receive the skin for free if they purchase the newly released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC through the Epic Games Store.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, also available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, follows young Padawan Cal Kestis on the run from The Empire as he tries to complete his Jedi training and restore the Jedi Order.