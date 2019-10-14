Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Competitive online multiplayer game Fortnite ended Season X by having a black hole completely suck up the title's battle island.

Fans witnessed the spectacle take place inside the game on Sunday which involved players being sent into the air as everything disappeared.

The game then went offline and has continued to stay offline through Monday with players being unable to log in and play.

The official social media accounts for Fortnite have been streaming video of a black hole with thousands watching and waiting to see what happens next.

Season X debuted in August which added a new heavily-armed mech vehicle known as the B.R.U.T.E.

The latest season revolved around time being twisted due to the Zero Point exploding, causing old areas from Fortnite's map to reappear.