'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order': The Empire has won in new trailer

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The evil Empire has won in the latest trailer for upcoming video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features a galaxy completely under The Empire's control following the events Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Young Padawan Cal Kestis is one of the few remaining Jedi left with The Empire desperately trying to hunt him down.

"I can't change the past, but I'm done hiding," Cal says as he embarks on a journey to complete his training and rebuild the Jedi Order.

Cal is featured in the trailer exploring mysterious planets, taking on an AT-ST and getting into a lightsaber duel with a hulking Empire officer who wields a double-bladed lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 15.

Publisher Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday plans to return to Steam and sell PC video games through the platform starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.