Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley is teasing her "epic" fight scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The 27-year-old actress, who plays Rey in the Star Wars movies, shared details about the film in the holiday issue of Marie Claire.

Disney released a final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker in October that teased a battle between Rey (Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The scene shows the pair facing off on a ship during a storm.

Ridley said the scene took six days to shoot and involved herself and Driver being blasted with water cannons. One respite was the fact that the lightsaber props weighed less than previous films.

"If they had been heavier, I don't think we would have been able to do it," she said. "It's just really epic."

Ridley previously played Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and said The Rise of Skywalker was her favorite to film.

"It's a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that's also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much [expletive] -- like, physically, emotionally -- and I got to work with so many people," she said.

The Rise of Skywalker will mark the third and final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Ridley previously said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she couldn't stop crying on her last day on set.

"I was an embarrassment. I couldn't remember a thing," the star said.

"Everybody had to do like a wrap speech and John [Boyega] wrapped just before me, and I was like, 'Oh, oh no,'" she added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters Dec. 20. The film co-stars Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher.