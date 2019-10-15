Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Fortnite's mysterious black hole disappeared on Tuesday, bringing the competitive online multiplayer game back online with a new island map.

The title returned with a new update for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile, which relaunched the game as Fortnite: Chapter 2.

The new island map, as featured in a new Chapter 2 launch trailer, contains 13 new locations with a focus on water. Players can now swim, fish and use motorboats as they battle over bodies of water.

Other new Chapter 2 additions include the ability for players to heal their teammates with the Bandage Bazooka, as well as the ability to carry fallen comrades to safety.

A new Battle Pass for the first season of Chapter 2 was also released, allowing players to earn new costumes, emotes and weapon wraps.

Fortnite ended Season X of the original game on Sunday by having a black hole completely suck up the title's battle island. The game then went offline and continued to stay offline through Monday with Fortnite's social media accounts streaming a video of the black hole.