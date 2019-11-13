Jay Ellis attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nina Senicar attends the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "Killing Them Softly" in 2012. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jay Ellis and his fiancée, model and actress Nina Senicar, took to Instagram after welcoming a daughter, Nora Grace. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Insecure star Jay Ellis is a new dad.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a daughter, Nora Grace, with his fiancée, model and actress Nina Senicar.

Ellis shared a photo of himself and Senicar holding onto their baby girl's feet. He captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

Senicar posted the same picture on her own account. Nora was born Nov. 8, the same day as Senicar's 34th birthday.

"And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning. Welcome Nora Grace Ellis 8.11.2019," Senicar wrote.

Actors Anthony Evans, Jr., Logan Browning, Katee Sackhoff, Natasha Rothwell were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats," Evans wrote. "So happy for you both!!"

"Yay," Sackhoff said, adding several heart emojis. "congratulations."

Senicar, who hails from Novi Sad, Serbia, confirmed her engagement and pregnancy in an interview with the Serbian magazine Story in June. She shared a photo at 40 weeks pregnant Nov. 4.

Ellis plays Lawrence Walker on the HBO series Insecure. He also portrayed Bryce "Blueprint" Westbrook on The Game and Jason Walker in the movie Escape Room.