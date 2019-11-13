Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Kathleen Turner says former co-star Burt Reynolds "sucked" at kissing.

The 65-year-old actress named Reynolds, who died in September 2018, as her worst onscreen kiss during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Turner and Reynolds played Christy Colleran and John L. "Sully" Sullivan IV in the 1988 movie Switching Channels. Turner previously named William Hurt as her best onscreen kiss, but did not have praise for Reynolds.

"He sucked," Turner said of Reynolds. "I had rehearsed with Michael Caine. I was supposed to do the film with Michael Caine -- good choice, right? Well, Michael Caine got caught on Jaws 4, the shark kept breaking down."

"I was pregnant and had a stop date, but [Caine] did not. So we shot everything we could without him and then finally, the producer went and hired Burt what's-his-face," she added.

Reynolds had named Turner as the most overrated actress of the 1970s and '80s during an episode of WWHL in March 2018. Turner said in an interview with Vulture in August 2018 that working with Reynolds was a "terrible" experience.

"The first day Burt came in he made me cry. He said something about not taking second place to a woman," Turner said of her top billing in Switching Channels. "His behavior was shocking. It never occurred to me that I wasn't someone's equal. I left the room sobbing."

"I called my husband said, 'I don't know what to do.' He said, 'You just do the job,'" she shared. "It got to be very hostile because the crew began taking sides. But as for the performance, I was able to put the negativity aside. I'm not convinced Burt was."

On WWHL, Turner also discussed her role as Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) father on the NBC sitcom Friends.

"One of the co-creators of Friends -- I was doing a one-woman show based on Tallulah Bankhead and he came up to see the show in San Francisco. Came backstage and said, 'You have to play Chandler's dad," Turner recalled. "I thought, 'Okay, let me think now. A woman playing a man playing a woman, right? I haven't done that.' So I said yes."