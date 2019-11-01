Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield fall in love in 'The Photograph' trailer

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Issa Rae falls in love while learning about her mother's past in the first trailer for upcoming romance film, The Photograph.

The clip, released Friday, features Rae as Mae Morton, the daughter of famous photographer Christina Eames who has recently passed away.

Mae discovers a photograph left behind by Christina, setting off on a journey to learn more about her estranged mother's early life and the regrets she had about love.

Mae meets journalist Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield) who is writing a story on Christina and invites her out on a date, sparking a romance between the pair.

Mae starts to become worried about her feelings and tries to follow her mother's advice about being more courageous when it comes to love.

"I don't want to lose you because I'm afraid to love you," Mae says.

"You don't have to be afraid," Michael replies.

The Photograph, from writer director Stella Meghie, is set to arrive in theaters on Valentine's Day. Chante Adams, Y'lan Noel and Rob Morgan also star.

Rae, known for starring on HBO's Insecure, will be executive producing a new half-hour comedy series titled Rap Sh*t for upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The show, which Rae is also writing the pilot for, follows a female rap group trying to make it big.