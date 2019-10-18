Indya Moore has joined the sequel to "Escape Room." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Holland Roden has joined the sequel to "Escape Room." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Escape Room 2 has found its stars.

Deadline reported Friday that Holland Roden, 33, and Indya Moore, 24, have joined the sequel to the horror movie Escape Room, released in January.

Roden and Moore confirmed the news on Instagram by re-posting a promo image from Sony featuring the Minos Escape Rooms logo. Escape Room 2 will open in theaters in 2020.

"Let the game begin. #EscapeRoom 2 in theaters 2020," the caption reads.

The original film starred Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, who will return in the sequel. It was previously reported that Isabelle Fuhrman will also join the cast. Adam Robitel will return to direct the sequel.

Escape Room followed six strangers (Russell, Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani) who find themselves in a series of deadly escape rooms. The movie grossed over $155.7 million on a $9 million budget.

Roden is known for playing Lydia Martin on the MTV series Teen Wolf. She also portrayed Zoe Woods in the Syfy anthology series Channel Zero: Butcher's Block.

Moore portrays Angel Evangelista on the FX series Pose. The show was renewed for a third season in June.