Bode Miller is dad to twins after daughter's death

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Bode Miller is celebrating the birth of his twin boys.

The 42-year-old retired Olympic skier called in during Tuesday's episode of Today after welcoming identical twin sons with his wife, Morgan Miller.

Miller and Morgan Miller are also parents to two older sons, 4-year-old Nash and 13-month-old Easton. The couple's daughter, Emeline, died of an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018.

Miller said his twins' birth was one of the "more crazy" things he's experienced in his life. Miller and his mom ended up delivering the babies themselves after Morgan Miller went into labor.

"None of the midwives actually made it on time. It's the equivalent of [having] the baby in the car on the way to the hospital, everything was so fast," Miller said. "By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies."

Morgan Miller said on the phone that she's "doing really well" following the birth.

"We're still floating from the whole experience," she said. "It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneously but as well as it did, and for Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom. It was just pure magic."

Morgan Miller confirmed her twins' birth in an Instagram Stories post Tuesday.

"Our boys are here!" she wrote.

Miller is also dad to two children, 11-year-old daughter Neesyn and 6-year-old son Samuel, from previous relationships. Miller and Morgan Miller announced in August that they were expecting again after Emeline's death.

"From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow," Morgan Miller said at the time.